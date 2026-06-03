CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,995 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,847 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $191,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65. The company has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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