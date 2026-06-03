CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 87,905 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $84,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE TJX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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