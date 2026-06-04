CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,280 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 169,348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $174,275,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $156,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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