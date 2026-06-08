Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 45,839 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,009 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

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