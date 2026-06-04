Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,016 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,039 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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