Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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