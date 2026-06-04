Cibc World Market Inc. Has $82.65 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $82,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds.

Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s memory pricing power and AI demand tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Article Title

Other recent coverage highlighted that booming AI infrastructure spending is still favoring Micron, with analysts saying the memory-stock runup may not be over yet and that shortages could keep supporting earnings and margins. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications.

Micron’s AI strategy got another boost from reports around its COMPUTEX 2026 product lineup, including HBM4 and next-gen memory/storage products aimed at AI servers and edge AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Several articles also noted Micron’s strong recent business momentum, including soaring revenue growth and expectations that the company will benefit from the AI server buildout into its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time.

At the same time, some investors are starting to focus on risk factors: Chinese memory-chip makers are increasing production, which could narrow Micron’s competitive advantage over time. Neutral Sentiment: A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint.

A few commentary pieces warned that after Micron’s huge run and trillion-dollar valuation, the stock may be priced for perfection, leaving less room for error if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold shares in late May, which may be viewed as a mild cautionary signal, though insider sales do not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s outlook.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MU opened at $1,079.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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