Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 530,535 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 1.1% of Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 1.97% of Celestica worth $670,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Celestica by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,044,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,924,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celestica Stock Down 3.2%

CLS opened at $457.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD boosted their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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