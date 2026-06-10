Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,692 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,632 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 699.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Stock Up 0.4%

EFX opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Argus raised Equifax to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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