Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 100,546 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,672 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 100,546 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.54% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $217,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.68.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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