Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,564 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $109.35 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Report on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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