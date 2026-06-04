Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $57,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 285,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,096 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,794 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Prologis Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE PLD opened at $142.24 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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