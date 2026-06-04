Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,546 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,946 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $123,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,083,296,000 after purchasing an additional 923,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after acquiring an additional 433,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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