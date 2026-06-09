Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,812 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,226,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,891 shares of the technology company's stock worth $234,811,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,209.92 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,375.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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