Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,274 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,632 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth $5,314,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.0% during the third quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,959,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $73.65.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.49 million. IonQ had a net margin of 67.09% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 336.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IonQ from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ News Summary

These are some of the IONQ news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ reportedly raised its 2026 revenue outlook, alongside developments involving its federal sales channel and board. The headline does not provide the revised forecast or further details. Article: IonQ Lifts 2026 Revenue Outlook

IonQ reportedly raised its 2026 revenue outlook, alongside developments involving its federal sales channel and board. The headline does not provide the revised forecast or further details. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage compares IonQ with AI-focused Innodata and notes investor interest in the stock, but the headlines provide no new company-specific catalyst. A separate article links quantum companies broadly to rising electricity-grid demand without detailing a direct impact on IonQ. Article: Innodata vs. IonQ Article: IonQ Stock and Quantum Peers Tied to Energy Grid Demand

Other coverage compares IonQ with AI-focused Innodata and notes investor interest in the stock, but the headlines provide no new company-specific catalyst. A separate article links quantum companies broadly to rising electricity-grid demand without detailing a direct impact on IonQ. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism about quantum computing remains a headwind. One report highlights a concern that AI could break current encryption before quantum computers do, potentially weakening a commonly cited use case; it also notes IonQ had fallen sharply over the prior month. Article: Investor Warns Quantum Is Overhyped

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,564.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,742.61. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technologies using trapped-ion qubits, which store information in individual charged atoms. The company designs quantum computing hardware and software for applications that may benefit from quantum processing, including optimization, chemistry, and machine learning. IonQ makes its quantum systems available to businesses, government agencies, and researchers through its cloud service and third-party platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum.

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