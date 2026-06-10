Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,359 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 155,712 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ciena worth $104,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 660,988 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $154,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,095.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,527 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $7,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,768,105. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total value of $1,226,585.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,909,971.15. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Ciena from $320.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $285.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $615.00 target price on Ciena in a report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $530.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 6.1%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $438.30 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $518.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Article Title

Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Article Title

The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Article Title

Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Negative Sentiment: Coverage from multiple outlets tied the stock’s decline to the convertible-debt financing plan, with investors focusing more on capital raising than on the earnings beat. Article Title

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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