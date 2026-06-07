Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Ciena worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,532 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,142 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $261,500,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total value of $1,226,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at $116,909,971.15. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,768,105. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ciena from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $489.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.57. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.85 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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