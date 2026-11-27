Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 116,184 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Ciena were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markowski Investments bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 104.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 92 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 88 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.16 and a 200-day moving average of $403.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $186.39 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.38. Ciena had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 6.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Nevens sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.04, for a total value of $1,342,091.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,002.56. This trade represents a 37.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $568,612.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,636.40. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,259 shares of company stock worth $10,841,847. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (down from $660.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus set a $550.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $485.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation develops networking equipment, software and services used to build and manage communications networks. Its offerings include optical transport systems, routing and switching products, and network automation and management software. The company serves communications service providers, cloud and data center operators, government organizations and large enterprises. Its technologies support the movement of data across fiber-optic, submarine and other network infrastructure, with customers in markets around the world.

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