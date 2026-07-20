Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,218 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 236,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Cigna Group worth $647,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CI opened at $281.72 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $286.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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