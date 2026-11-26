Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255,467 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 81,592 shares during the period. Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Dodge & Cox's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.65% of Cigna Group worth $3,331,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,808,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cigna Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,034 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $104,768,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,300,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,966 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $68,911,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CI stock opened at $271.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.18 and a 200 day moving average of $282.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $257.85 and a twelve month high of $318.05.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $7.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.64 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.70 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $361.00 to $347.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $337.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $175,258.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,304.65. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is a global health services company whose businesses include Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services. Cigna Healthcare offers health benefit plans and related services, including medical, dental, vision and behavioral health coverage for employers, individuals and government-sponsored programs. Evernorth provides pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy, care management and other health services. Its offerings support employers, health plans, health care providers and individuals, with services that include prescription drug benefits and access to virtual and behavioral health care.

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