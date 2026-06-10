Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 27,509 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,676 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $294.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.57.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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