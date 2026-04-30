Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,517 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of Cigna Group worth $51,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $292.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.84. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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