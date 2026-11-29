Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 143,047 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $2,808,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,034 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $104,768,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $15,300,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,966 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.72. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $257.85 and a 52 week high of $318.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.52 by $0.46. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total transaction of $175,258.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,304.65. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $337.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $307.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cigna Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna Group from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is a global health services company whose businesses include Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services. Cigna Healthcare offers health benefit plans and related services, including medical, dental, vision and behavioral health coverage for employers, individuals and government-sponsored programs. Evernorth provides pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy, care management and other health services. Its offerings support employers, health plans, health care providers and individuals, with services that include prescription drug benefits and access to virtual and behavioral health care.

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