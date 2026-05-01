Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,873 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.38% of Cincinnati Financial worth $96,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Cincinnati Financial's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $178.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Further Reading

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