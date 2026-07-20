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Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Cintas logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank increased its Cintas stake by 6.6% in the first quarter, buying 65,700 additional shares and bringing its holding to about 1.06 million shares worth $178.6 million.
  • Cintas reported a beat-and-raise quarter with revenue of $2.91 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.29, both above estimates, and lifted its FY2027 guidance, reinforcing investor optimism.
  • Analysts have turned more constructive on the stock, with Bank of America upgrading Cintas to Buy and several firms raising price targets, though some ratings still suggest upside may be limited from current levels.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,200 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Cintas worth $178,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.45 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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