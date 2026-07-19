Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,778 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Cintas worth $153,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,491 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,879,632,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293,485 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,746,453,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $923,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,393,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $826,214,000 after buying an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,729,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $517,466,000 after buying an additional 158,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

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Cintas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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