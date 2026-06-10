Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,537 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 142,132 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 0.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $101,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cintas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 50.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Trading Up 3.6%

CTAS opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $161.16 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $215.17.

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Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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