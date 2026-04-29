Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,970 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 97,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Cintas worth $243,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in Cintas by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 90.0% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1%

CTAS stock opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.60 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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