State Street Corp lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS - Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,020,879 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.64% of Cirrus Logic worth $277,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Baumgartner sold 1,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $134,194.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,076.75. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $398,585. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $180.42.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Cirrus Logic's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 6.90 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $197.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut Cirrus Logic from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Cirrus Logic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cirrus Logic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.50.

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Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor company that designs audio and high-performance mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include audio codecs, amplifiers and other components that help capture, process and reproduce sound, as well as mixed-signal solutions for applications such as power management and haptics. The company's technologies are used in consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearables, as well as in automotive and other markets. Cirrus Logic works with customers and manufacturing partners around the world.

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