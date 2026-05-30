Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,400 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 69,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $238,818,000 after purchasing an additional 997,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 126.3% in the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 176,715 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $120.42 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Key Cisco Systems News

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Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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