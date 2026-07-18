Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Cut by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 51,251 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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