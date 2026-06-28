Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5,651.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Argus raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of CSCO opened at $113.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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