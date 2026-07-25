Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4,270.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,235 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Argus raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3%

CSCO stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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