Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 218.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,585 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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