Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,994 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $400,190,000 after buying an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after buying an additional 14,874,407 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $114.17 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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