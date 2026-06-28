Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,800 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $400,190,000 after buying an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,256,144,000 after buying an additional 14,874,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after buying an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $448.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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