Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,635 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 34,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

CSCO opened at $120.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $474.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $121.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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