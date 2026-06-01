Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,093 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $474.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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