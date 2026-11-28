Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255,695 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,788,129 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $350,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,129,647,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,106,569 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $25,278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,892,379,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,450,141 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,646,597 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,374,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Investors following CSCO have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Cisco to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism about its earnings prospects. This is the clearest near-term positive catalyst in the recent coverage. Cisco upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Cisco to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism about its earnings prospects. This is the clearest near-term positive catalyst in the recent coverage. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was included among Morgan Stanley’s networking and optical communications stocks to consider for 2027. The article points to rising cloud-operator purchases of optical transport equipment, a potential demand tailwind for networking suppliers. Cisco among Morgan Stanley’s networking stocks for 2027

Cisco was included among Morgan Stanley’s networking and optical communications stocks to consider for 2027. The article points to rising cloud-operator purchases of optical transport equipment, a potential demand tailwind for networking suppliers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fund activity was mixed: 14 large funds reported buying Cisco in the latest quarter and 11 selling, while ETFs bought a net amount of shares on Nov. 24. This suggests demand from some investors, but not a unanimous shift in positioning. Large funds’ Cisco buying and selling

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.1%

CSCO stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.340-1.360 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.470-5.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 83,345 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $7,887,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 190,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,053,053.20. The trade was a 30.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 10,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,711.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,267,818.48. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,496,091. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.17.

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Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems develops networking, security, collaboration, and related technology products and services for businesses, governments, and service providers. Its offerings include routers, switches, wireless systems, data center infrastructure, cybersecurity tools, and Webex collaboration software and services. The company also provides software and services for managing networks and monitoring applications. In 2024, Cisco completed its acquisition of Splunk, adding data analytics, observability, and security capabilities to its portfolio.

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