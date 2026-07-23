Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Position Lessened by Barbara Oil Co.

Barbara Oil Co. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barbara Oil Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barbara Oil Co.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $442.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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