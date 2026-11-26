Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 3,068,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $42,129,647,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,106,569 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $25,278,492,000 after buying an additional 13,512,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $5,892,379,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,450,141 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,103,654,000 after buying an additional 1,143,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,646,597 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,374,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

These are some of the CSCO headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco is benefiting from the AI-networking boom, with reported revenue momentum, hyperscaler design wins and an expanding product portfolio—factors that could support future growth. Cisco Gains From AI Networking Boom: Can It Outpace HPE & ANET?

Cisco is benefiting from the AI-networking boom, with reported revenue momentum, hyperscaler design wins and an expanding product portfolio—factors that could support future growth. Positive Sentiment: A valuation article estimates CSCO may be undervalued by 29%, citing expected cash generation and AI-related networking and security initiatives. This is an outside analysis, not a company forecast. Cisco Stock May Be 29% Undervalued As AI Security News Builds

A valuation article estimates CSCO may be undervalued by 29%, citing expected cash generation and AI-related networking and security initiatives. This is an outside analysis, not a company forecast. Negative Sentiment: Shares remain below the supplied 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating recent price weakness that may temper the positive AI-related outlook.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.340-1.360 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.470-5.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.68%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 10,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,032,711.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,267,818.48. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 94,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $9,107,683.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 669,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,356,386.98. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 467,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,496,091 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems develops networking, security, collaboration, and related technology products and services for businesses, governments, and service providers. Its offerings include routers, switches, wireless systems, data center infrastructure, cybersecurity tools, and Webex collaboration software and services. The company also provides software and services for managing networks and monitoring applications. In 2024, Cisco completed its acquisition of Splunk, adding data analytics, observability, and security capabilities to its portfolio.

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