Citigroup Inc. $C Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,503 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of Westpac Banking Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after buying an additional 189,548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,990,422,000 after buying an additional 1,326,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,954,307,000 after buying an additional 846,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,944,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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