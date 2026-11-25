Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,537 shares of the company's stock after selling 204,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 197.6% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Citigroup from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are a few of the latest stories about C:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks industry outlook says recovering dealmaking, sustained trading activity and technology investment could support Citigroup’s investment-banking prospects. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Citigroup and BGC

A Zacks industry outlook says recovering dealmaking, sustained trading activity and technology investment could support Citigroup’s investment-banking prospects. Positive Sentiment: Prana Capital Management listed Citigroup among its largest new or increased stock positions in the third quarter, a modest supportive signal of institutional interest; the filing reflects past activity, not necessarily current buying. A $4.3 Billion Fund Just Bought These 3 Stocks

Prana Capital Management listed Citigroup among its largest new or increased stock positions in the third quarter, a modest supportive signal of institutional interest; the filing reflects past activity, not necessarily current buying. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup is weighing a return to banking services in Venezuela and discussing possible sanctions waivers with the U.S. A return could offer business opportunities, but no decision or approval has been reported. Market Chatter: Citigroup Weighs Return to Venezuela Banking, Discusses Sanctions Waivers With US

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $147.96. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.19. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc. is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1812 as the City Bank of New York, it has grown into an international banking organization serving individuals, businesses, governments and institutions. The company provides consumer banking and wealth management services, including deposits, lending, credit cards and investment services. For corporate and institutional clients, Citi offers transaction banking, treasury and trade solutions, securities services, investment banking, and markets and financing services.

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