Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Citigroup worth $245,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CFO Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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