Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,660 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after buying an additional 365,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.67.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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