Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $135.50 and put the stock on an "-overweight" rating, implying further upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $135.50 and put the stock on an "-overweight" rating, implying further upside and reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group boosted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Citi (higher earnings outlook supports valuation and buy-side sentiment). Read More.

Erste Group boosted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Citi (higher earnings outlook supports valuation and buy-side sentiment). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Senior hiring and expansion moves: Citi appointed JPMorgan’s Shukla as head of Asia infrastructure and hired senior coverage leaders (Potts) while targeting senior hires in Japan/China — moves that strengthen M&A, infrastructure and cross-border franchises. These hires support revenue growth in higher-fee businesses. Read More.

Senior hiring and expansion moves: Citi appointed JPMorgan’s Shukla as head of Asia infrastructure and hired senior coverage leaders (Potts) while targeting senior hires in Japan/China — moves that strengthen M&A, infrastructure and cross-border franchises. These hires support revenue growth in higher-fee businesses. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi was nominated for a BeInCrypto institutional award for leadership in digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services), highlighting potential growth in fee-based digital services. Read More.

Citi was nominated for a BeInCrypto institutional award for leadership in digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services), highlighting potential growth in fee-based digital services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market and regulatory updates: Citi issued participation notifications (technical/regulatory disclosures) — routine but relevant for governance and compliance watchers. Read More.

Market and regulatory updates: Citi issued participation notifications (technical/regulatory disclosures) — routine but relevant for governance and compliance watchers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and media pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are driving investor attention and conversation around Citi's strategic moves and potential involvement in a complex deal; these are informational and may increase trading volume but are not definitive catalysts. Read More. Read More.

Coverage and media pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are driving investor attention and conversation around Citi's strategic moves and potential involvement in a complex deal; these are informational and may increase trading volume but are not definitive catalysts. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s Japan banking head says the firm seeks expansion there despite a talent crunch — signals ongoing strategic focus on Asian growth, but execution risk remains. Read More.

Citi’s Japan banking head says the firm seeks expansion there despite a talent crunch — signals ongoing strategic focus on Asian growth, but execution risk remains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: the Fed left rates unchanged in a divided vote, a development that keeps loan and deposit margins (and investor sentiment) in focus for banks including Citi. Read More.

Macro backdrop: the Fed left rates unchanged in a divided vote, a development that keeps loan and deposit margins (and investor sentiment) in focus for banks including Citi. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal headline: a report says Citi paid an ex-JPMorgan banker $52M despite allegations of bullying and abusive behavior — a potential reputational and governance overhang that could attract scrutiny and increase legal/compensation questions. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $135.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16. The firm has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here