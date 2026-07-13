Citizens Business Bank Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $334.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $318.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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