Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Bought by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,737 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $64.42 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $68.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Trending Headlines about Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: CFG reported EPS $1.13 and revenue $2.17B, with net income up ~39% YoY and strong YoY EPS growth — core drivers were NII and fee income. This is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. TMCNet Q1 Results

Q1 beat: CFG reported EPS $1.13 and revenue $2.17B, with net income up ~39% YoY and strong YoY EPS growth — core drivers were NII and fee income. This is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion & private banking: Analysts and commentary highlight margin expansion and growth in private/wealth channels as sustainable earnings levers, supporting higher earnings estimates. Seeking Alpha Margin Expansion

Margin expansion & private banking: Analysts and commentary highlight margin expansion and growth in private/wealth channels as sustainable earnings levers, supporting higher earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Multiple firms raised targets (RBC to $70/outperform; Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $72/outperform; Truist to $69/hold), signaling ~7–12% upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga TickerReport The Fly

Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Multiple firms raised targets (RBC to $70/outperform; Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $72/outperform; Truist to $69/hold), signaling ~7–12% upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 (annualized yield ~2.9%) with an ex‑dividend date of Apr 30 — supports income investors and base valuation.

Dividend declared: CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 (annualized yield ~2.9%) with an ex‑dividend date of Apr 30 — supports income investors and base valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & deep dive coverage: Transcripts and analyst deep dives (earnings slide deck and call transcripts) provide more detail on capital deployment, credit trends and guidance; useful for modeling forward EPS. Earnings Call Transcript Yahoo Deep Dive

Earnings call & deep dive coverage: Transcripts and analyst deep dives (earnings slide deck and call transcripts) provide more detail on capital deployment, credit trends and guidance; useful for modeling forward EPS. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses & uncertainty: Some coverage flagged higher operating expenses and geopolitical/market uncertainty, which trimmed pre‑market gains despite the beat and could pressure near‑term margins if the trend continues. Zacks on Expenses

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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