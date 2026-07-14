Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 7,966 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $257.82 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $620.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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