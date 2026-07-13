Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 88,811 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,567 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 88,811 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $879,015,000 after buying an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $346,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,283 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $329,239,000 after acquiring an additional 774,747 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $126,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,997 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $313,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.83 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.24. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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